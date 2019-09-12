The Eagles have won the last three meetings with the Falcons, but all three of those games were at the Linc. This one will be in noisy, three-year-old Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With the exception of their Super Bowl 52 win over the Patriots in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the Eagles are 7-15 in domes and retractable-roof stadiums since 2011. But the Falcons are only 9-7 at MBS since it opened.