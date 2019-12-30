The Eagles clinched the NFC East on Sunday with a 34-17 victory over the Giants. A multitude of injuries have forced players to step up, and the role players answered the bell.
“I’m just so happy for the guys for what they had to endure,” coach Doug Pederson said. “This is one of our goals.”
Here are some of Pederson’s and Carson Wentz’s most notable quotes from their postgame news conferences.
Pederson: “You like to dance? Guys are excited. This was one of our main goals this season, so obviously we can check this box.”
Pederson: “In the back of my mind, it was like, 'Man, when can we catch a break with some of these injuries.‘ That’s what I’m most proud of. How these guys responded.”
Wentz: “That‘s what makes it much more special. We’ve had new playmakers almost every week. It’s just fun to see guys show up in big moments like that. Hopefully we can go do something special.”
Pederson: “I commend my coaching staff on offense. That’s where it starts. Carson’s a part of it. He has really embraced his role and grown up with our offense.“
Wentz: ”Mike Groh does a good job every week. Each position coach does a nice job making sure each guy is locked in on his task.“
Pederson: “I think he’s grown up as a leader of this team. I think that’s a sign of growth and maturity. I spent eight years in Green Bay, and that’s what Brett Favre did.“
Wentz: “I’m just grateful for my health and to be out here with the guys in these big, meaningful games.“
Pederson: “Just staying consistent with the players and getting them to believe themselves with all the adversity we have faced.”
Wentz: “He’s been believing in all of us and just kept preaching belief.”
Pederson: “What I see from our players is they’re always talking about next week [after the game]. They already have the right frame of mind.”
Wentz: “It’s a great time to be hitting our stride. Guys have hung together and we’re finding what we’re good at and do well. Hopefully we can carry it over into the playoffs.”