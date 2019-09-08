--Jordan Howard, who was acquired in a trade with the Bears, has the third-most rushing yards in the league over the last three years (3,370). But his rushing totals have gone down each year, from 1,313 as a rookie, to 1,122 in ’17, to 935 last year. His first-down rushing average also has dropped each year. He led the league in first-down rush average in ’16 (5.7 yards per carry), but that number slipped to 4.3 in ’17 and 3.7 last year. The Eagles, who finished second in first-down rush average in 2017 (4.7), slipped to 25th last year (4.1).