Veteran running back Darren Sproles (quad) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (head, neck) are ready to return to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
Decisions have yet to be made on whether defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot) and third safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) will be good to go. Of course, wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen) also falls into that questionable category for the Eagles game against Bears.
As for returning players, Maddox, who suffered a scary injury in the Eagles win over the Packers in late September, said Friday that he’s excited to start at nickel cornerback, replacing Sidney Jones.
Maddox said earlier this week that doctors were “100 percent on board” with him returning, and said he’d fully recovered from the neck injuries and concussion he sustained on a hard, accidental hit from Sendejo.
Running back Miles Sanders, who left last week’s win in the third quarter with a right shoulder injury, and defensive end Josh Sweat (ankle) are also cleared to play.
Linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) and left tackle Jason Peters (knee) will again sit out.
Coach Doug Pederson said he’ll soon incorporate Genard Avery, the former Cleveland Browns edge rusher for whom the Eagles traded a 2021 fourth-round pick earlier this week, into the defense.
After playing regularly last year as a rookie, Avery played only 5 snaps in Cleveland this season. While the 6-foot, 250-pounder also has experience as a linebacker, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said Tuesday he plans to use Avery at defensive end.
Pederson said he’ll get Avery involved despite having six other ends.
“I think anytime you make a move like that for a player you have to try and find a spot to get them on the field and incorporate him," Pederson said, "whether it’s on offense last year with Golden Tate or this year with Avery.
“He’s working. He’s practicing," the coach added, "and we’ll find a role for him.”