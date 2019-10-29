As Eagles players filtered into the locker room Tuesday, costumes of all shapes and sizes awaited the team’s rookies, neatly packaged on their chairs.
Literally, all shapes and sizes.
Nate Herbig, at 6-foot-4 and 334 pounds, squeezed into a Mr. Incredible costume, while Miles Sanders, a 5-11, 211-pounder, asked for help to get a Thor costume to zip over his back.
The Eagles rookies finished their day at the office Tuesday, dressed up in Halloween costumes and went to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to visit kids who might not get to trick-or-treat on Thursday.
The players spent about an hour handing out candy to children in the hospital’s atrium, with some costumes fitting, and looking, better than others.
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside sported an Ironman costume, but had to swap it out for something better fitting. Andre Dillard, at 6-5 and 315 pounds, dressed up as a pineapple.