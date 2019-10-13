The Eagles’ secondary had a rough start to its Sunday.
Sidney Jones got beat on a double move in the end zone, Rasul Douglas seemed to be the victim of a miscommunication and let up a long score to Stefon Diggs, and then he did it again. All in the first half.
Can you guess what Eagles fans were saying on Twitter?
Diggs had touchdown catches for 51 and 62 yards in the first half. The Vikings’ offense was running a lot, maybe there’s some hope?
If you had Diggs in your fantasy lineup, there’s that consolation.
Fans clamoring for Ramsey will be pleased to know he didn’t suit up for the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday. He’s out with a back injury that may or may not actually be hampering him as he waits for the Jaguars to do something about his trade request.
The All-Pro corner may or may not solve the team’s coverage problems, but it’s unlikely he’ll hurt them.