The Eagles fell to the division rival Dallas Cowboys, 37-10, on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. They are now 3-4 on the season.
How did the offense, defense and special teams perform? Paul Domowitch offers his grades, and then you can award your own.
The ground game was one of the few areas that escaped blame in Sunday night’s embarrassing defeat. The Eagles averaged 4.5 yards per carry in the first half. Jordan Howard had another solid effort, while rookie Miles Sanders got just six carries.
Grade: B
The protection was inconsistent all night. Carson Wentz was sacked three times, lost two fumbles and threw a bad interception. Tight end Zach Ertz didn’t have a catch until the fourth quarter, and for the third time in the last four games, Wentz had less than 200 passing yards.
Grade: D
The Eagles came into the game with the league’s second-ranked run defense (72.8 yards per game). But Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys ran on them with amazing ease. Elliott had 111 yards on 22 carries and the Cowboys finished with 189 rushing yards, three rushing TDs and 10 rushing first downs. There were a disconcerting number of missed tackles, including a really bad one by cornerback Orlando Scandrick on the Cowboys’ first touchdown, a 20-yard run by Tavon Austin.
Grade: D
Cornerback Jalen Mills returned to the field for the first time in nearly a year, but it didn’t make a damn bit of difference. They kept the ball in front of them better than they did last week against the Vikings, but couldn’t get consistent pressure on Dak Prescott, who completed 21 of 27 passes and averaged 8.8 yards per attempt. In their last two games, opponents have completed 76.8 percent of their pass attempts.
Grade: D
Jake Elliott made his only field goal attempt, a 38-yarder. Cam Johnston had a 46.7-yard net average. An illegal block by Rudy Ford wiped out a nice punt return by Boston Scott early in the third quarter. They also were late getting an eleventh player on the field on Brett Maher’s 63-yard field goal at the end of the first half.
Grade: B-minus
This easily was one of the worst defeats of Doug Pederson’s tenure. Right up there with last year’s 48-7 embarrassment in New Orleans. They rebounded from that loss and ended up making the playoffs. But they had a pass rush last season, and they had an offense that could move the ball. This one is hit and miss. Sunday night, it was mostly miss. The 3-4 Eagles are starting to look like a dead team walking.
Grade: D