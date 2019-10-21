The Eagles’ performance on Sunday night left a lot to be desired.
They lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 37-10, squandering a chance to grab hold of first place of the NFC East. They got off to a slow start and never truly recovered at AT&T Stadium.
At least the Sixers’ season starts this week, right?
The Eagles’ secondary, welcoming back Jalen Mills, didn’t get gashed over the top like they did last week, but the defensive unit as a whole didn’t do much positive. They gave up an excessively wide-open touchdown catch to Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin in the first half. They nearly had 12 men on the field during the play, leading to the chaos.
The blowout loss led to Eagles fans pondering a big-picture question that occupied a large portion of the time during the second half.
Again, Sixers start Wednesday.