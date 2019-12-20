Derek Barnett returned to the practice field Friday as the Eagles entered the final day of preparation before playing the Dallas Cowboys with first place in the NFC East on the line.
The third-year defensive end has been sidelined with an ankle injury the last two weeks after getting hurt in the team’s loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. He finished the Miami game, but hadn’t practiced since. He didn’t stretch with the team at practice Friday, instead watching while in pads.
Vinny Curry, the main replacement for Barnett, had a two-sack game against the Giants.
“Derek is doing well,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said during his Friday news conference. “He’ll do some work today. So, he’s progressing, we’ll see at the end of the day, but he will work today for the first time in a while.”
Pederson said right tackle Lane Johnson also will try to return for Sunday’s game just two weeks removed from suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Giants.
“Lane’s kind of trending in the right direction,” Pederson said. “We’ll see where he’s at at the end of the day. I’m optimistic, but at the same time, we gotta be smart.”
Johnson, one of the best right tackles in the NFL, was in a walking boot last Sunday when the Eagles played Washington. If he’s able to return, he will have the challenge of going against Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Lawrence had a sack against Johnson earlier this season, the first time he’s gotten to the quarterback against the 2017 All-Pro selection.
Rookie receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was limited in Thursday’s practice with a foot injury, but Pederson said the second-round pick out of Stanford should be fine to play.
“[He] just felt something in his lower body," Pederson said. "Just precautionary, kept him out. He should be good to go.”