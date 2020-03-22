New Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said Saturday night in an Instagram Live video that he plans to honor the late Kobe Bryant by wearing his No. 24 this season.
“My number I’m rocking? I’m going with that two-four, man. I’m rockin’ with two-four this year,” Slay said in his video. “Kobe mode. Black mamba, baby. Rest in peace to the GOAT, man. Rest in peace to one of my favorite players. … I think I’m gonna look good in 24.”
The Eagles acquired Slay from the Detroit Lions last week for two draft picks and signed him to a three-year, $50 million extension. His deal makes him the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback with an average annual salary of $16.67 million.
"Playing for Kobe’s favorite NFL team is a dream come true," Slay wrote on Instagram. "Man, it’s truly a blessing."
A three-time Pro Bowl pick, Slay wore No. 23 with the Lions. The No. 24 became available with the Eagles when running back Jordan Howard signed with the Miami Dolphins.
Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles in January.