Despite the Eagles’ coming off their worst loss in recent memory, Doug Pederson said he doesn’t intend to make changes to the coaching staff or starting lineup this week.
A day after a 37-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Pederson said Monday that there wouldn’t be any moves on his staff and that there are no imminent plans to alter the way the team is using players for the final four games of the regular season.
“We’ve got time to deal with that, so obviously we’ll take a look,” Pederson said. “But, right now sitting here with you all ... no.”
The Eagles (5-7) have lost three straight games since returning from their bye week on Nov. 17 and now sit in second place in the NFC East, behind the 6-6 Dallas Cowboys. Their defense put together consecutive solid games against the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, but gave up 37 points to one of the worst offenses in the NFL.
The Dolphins entered Sunday’s game with a league-worst point differential and just two wins. But Doug Pederson insists the team doesn’t need a wake-up call after the confounding loss.
“If you’re talking about sending a message, no,” Pederson said. “Everything is — it’s all self-inflicted. ... That, to me, doesn’t deserve any kind of shakeup."
The Eagles secondary, seemingly stabilized by the return of starters Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby, gave up 402 yards and four passing touchdowns to Ryan Fitzpatrick. Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker had seven catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns.
Pederson had harsh words for himself and the team during his 94.1-WIP morning show, saying the Dolphins “wanted it a little bit more” than the Eagles.
“I’m disgusted, I’m mad, I’m angry, and I’m probably more so mad at myself,” he said. “... They wanted this a little more than we did, and they made the plays and we didn’t."