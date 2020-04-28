McNabb and Owens’ fractured relationship is well-documented. The Eagles acquired Owens from San Francisco in March 2004 and helped get them into the Super Bowl after three successive losses in NFC championship games. The trouble started the following summer when Owens held out for a new contract. The ensuing drama resulted in a 6-10 season and Owens ended up with the Dallas Cowboys in 2006. The issue resurfaced earlier this year when McNabb said Owens broke up the Eagles’ chances for another Super Bowl run.