The Eagles’ much-maligned secondary received some positive news Monday: Help is on the way.
Injured cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills are expected to return to practice this week, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said during his Monday news conference.
Darby has missed the team’s last three games after suffering a hamstring injury against the Detroit Lions in Week 3. He’s a year removed from tearing his ACL, and he had his struggles early in the season keeping up with receivers, especially Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley. But the 25-year-old did manage an interception in the team’s Week 2 loss in Atlanta, and started each of the team’s first three games.
Mills has spent a much more significant amount of time away from the field. The 25-year-old out of LSU suffered a foot injury midway through last season and has been on the physically-unable-to-perform list since the start of training camp.
Mills has been able to rehab on the field, but not practice with the team during this time.
He is eligible to come off the PUP list and return to practice in full this week, and it sounds as if he’ll do just that. What’s still unknown is if Mills will be able to take the field when the Eagles travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in a high-stakes division game Sunday night.
“We’ll see where he’s at by the end of this week,” Pederson said. “If he’s capable, then, maybe there’s an opportunity there. ... You have got to be careful with Jalen. Number one, he hasn’t played in a while. That’s why the practice is so important this week for him. I think you still have to have a plan, obviously, if he can’t go 60 minutes. I don’t think it would be smart on our part to put him out there for a full 60-minute game."
Pederson said that Darby would be less restricted if he’s able to make a full return this week in practice because he has played more recently.
“We expect him to ramp his workload up a little bit and see where he’s at,” Pederson said. “I would expect Darby to play a little more if he’s healthy.”
The two starting corners will be a sight for sore eyes in a secondary room that’s fresh off a 38-20 loss at the hands of Kirk Cousins, Stefon Diggs and the Vikings. Diggs had touchdown catches of 62, 51, and 11 yards Sunday. Adam Thielen caught a 6-yard score after beating Eagles corner Sidney Jones with a double move during Minnesota’s first drive.
While the secondary is getting healthier, the Eagles are still waiting to find out how serious injuries to linebacker Nigel Bradham and left tackle Jason Peters are.
Bradham (ankle) and Peters (knee) both left Sunday’s loss in the first half and didn’t return.
“I’m expecting to get a little more information [Monday],” Pederson said. “We’re sending their information off. They want second opinions, obviously, so we grant that for them. ... It looks like it’s a little more day-to-day with those guys.”
The Eagles replaced Peters with 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard. Nate Gerry came in for Bradham, who was responsible for calling the defense.
Pederson also said wide receiver DeSean Jackson is day-to-day with his abdomen injury. Jackson’s trainer told The Inquirer the tentative goal was for him to return for this weekend’s game against the Cowboys, but Pederson said he might not be ready to practice by Wednesday.
“DeSean probably won’t practice Wednesday, but as far as his conditioning goes, we’re going to continue running him,” Pederson said.