The Eagles will have several key offensive weapons returning to the lineup Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, but Zach Ertz and Jordan Howard remain uncertain.
Ertz and Howard are both listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup in Miami after they were limited in Friday’s practice. Ertz has a hamstring injury that caused him to miss practice earlier this week. Ertz suffered the injury last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but finished the game.
Howard has yet to be cleared for contact after suffering a shoulder “stinger” against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 3. The Eagles’ leading rusher was sidelined the last two games, and still hasn’t returned to the team portion of practices, according to Eagles coach Doug Pederson.
The Eagles will get Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, and Lane Johnson back for Sunday, though. Jeffery is returning from a calf injury suffered against the Bears. Agholor missed last week after hurting his knee against the Patriots on Nov. 17. Both receivers were questionable for last Sunday’s game, but both were ruled out before kickoff.
Johnson suffered a concussion in the first half of the 17-10 loss to the Patriots, but was cleared from the concussion protocol this week. He will return to the field a rich man, signing a four-year, $72 million contract extension on Friday.
If Ertz is unable to go, the Eagles may need to make a roster move. Dallas Goedert is the only healthy tight end on the active roster, and the Eagles have developed an identity as a team reliant on two-tight-end formations.
The Eagles could add practice squad tight end Josh Perkins to the 53-man roster if needed. After waiving wide receiver Jordan Matthews earlier this week, the team has an open roster spot.
“Those are things we’ll look at,” Pederson said. “We’ve still got one [roster] spot available. So we’ll take a look at that later today and this weekend.”
Goedert said he expects Ertz to be ready to play Sunday, but said he’d also be prepared to step into the 29-year-old’s role if needed.
“I fully expect Zach to be there,” Goedert said. “If he can’t play, which I don’t think anybody sees that happening, I would get a little bit more of his routes which would be fun, but I don’t see that happening.”