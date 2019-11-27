The Eagles have signed kicker Jake Elliott to a five-year contract extension through 2024, the team announced Wednesday.
Elliott’s deal is worth about $21.8 million, with $10.45 guaranteed, according to NFL Network. His guaranteed money is third highest in the NFL.
The 24-year-old is having a career year, making all 14 field-goal attempts and 21 of 23 extra points. His longest kick this season was a 53-yarder against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 13.
Elliott joined the Eagles in 2017 after being signed off the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad. The Bengals picked Elliott in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
In his rookie season, he hit a 61-yard field goal to beat the New York Giants, and he went 7-for-7 on field goals in the playoffs.
Elliott has made the 11th-most field goals in the league. Among kickers with more than 50 attempts during that time, Elliott is No. 8 in field-goal percentage at 86.8.