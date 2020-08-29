When Doug Pederson was asked if Jason Peters would move back to left tackle after Andre Dillard’s injury, the coach would only say that the Eagles’ current right guard was “in the conversation” to protect quarterback Carson Wentz’s blindside.
Which seemed odd since few teams have the luxury of having a future Hall of Famer as a backup.
But there’s an explanation other than the one Pederson gave about looking at some of the younger, more inexperienced options: Peters wants to be paid like a starting left tackle if he’s to assume the role for the 2020 season, NFL sources told The Inquirer.
Peters, 38, signed a one-year, $3 million contract to play right guard last month after starter Brandon Brooks suffered an Achilles tendon injury in June. Guards make significantly less than tackles, especially on the left flank.
Peters’ agent, Vincent Taylor, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Eagles, who held practice indoors Saturday, had no comment.
“Jason Peters is obviously in the conversation,” Pederson said earlier Saturday during a video conference call with reporters. “We do have some young players, Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor. Jack Driscoll, who’s a [fourth-round] rookie, obviously, but has been playing some tackle for us.”
Of the three, only Pryor has played in an NFL game but only sparingly at guard. The Eagles have little over two weeks until their Sept. 13 season opener at Washington, so they have time to see if any of the younger candidates for left tackle work. But with no preseason, it’s unlikely they want to take that chance.
Dillard, the Eagles’ 2019 top draft pick, suffered a torn bicep injury during Thursday’s practice. Pederson confirmed that he will be placed on injured reserve, and that his season is likely over.
Peters has taken to the right guard spot. But if the Eagles want to move him back to left tackle, where he played for most of his previous 16 seasons, 11 in Philadelphia, he wants to be compensated.
It could take some tinkering to Peters’ deal to get him to move to left tackle for the opener. His base salary is $1.8 million. The contract included a $1 million signing bonus and a per-game roster bonus worth up to $200,000.
“JP’s done an outstanding job, coming in and playing the right guard spot,” Pederson said. “We’re going to continue to look at him there as well. But we have some options. We’ve got a couple of days here before roster cuts and getting into the regular season.”