Jay Ajayi’s visit with the Eagles suddenly makes a lot more sense.
The Eagles announced Friday morning that Darren Sproles (torn hip flexor) will be out for the rest of the season, and coach Doug Pederson said a few minutes later that Jordan Howard hasn’t been cleared for contact. Howard is dealing with a stinger in his shoulder, which he suffered late against the Chicago Bears on Nov 3.
Howard had emerged as the team’s lead running back, logging 42 carries for 178 yards in the last two games.
“Jordan did sustain, late in the game, against the Bears, what would be defined a stinger,” Pederson said. “He’s been cleared to do some sort of individual work in practice, but he hasn’t been cleared for contact yet.”
Ajayi, a 26-year-old free agent who last played for the Eagles in 2018 before tearing his ACL, could be called upon to fill the void in the running-back group depending on how his workout goes. During his Friday news conference, Pederson said Ajayi’s workout was scheduled for later that afternoon.
“We’ll see where he’s at, physically, conditioning," Pederson said, adding that he’d be confident in Ajayi stepping in right away if signed.
Pederson also entertained the possibility of calling up practice-squad running back De’Angelo Henderson. The 5-foot-7, 208-pound back was added to the practice squad last month. He spent last season with the New York Jets before bouncing around the league this year.
“He’s another candidate that’s been working really hard in our offense and knows our system and been here, too,” Pederson said. “We have a couple options. If it’s Jay, really if it’s either one, I think we can give them a little bit [of playing time].”
The Eagles added Ajayi in 2017 in a trade-deadline deal with the Miami Dolphins. He had 408 yards on 70 carries in seven games with the team. In Super Bowl LII, Ajayi ran for 57 yards on nine carries. Last season, he tore his ACL in Week 5, hurting the knee that had played a part in his sliding in the 2015 draft.
Still recovering from the injury, Ajayi didn’t get picked up by a team during free agency, but his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said about a month ago that the running back was healthy.