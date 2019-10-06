The Eagles cruised to a 31-6 blowout win against the New York Jets on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, further exposing the Jets as one of the worst teams in the NFL this season.
New York spent the week trying to rush back starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who has been out with mononucleosis. But, his swollen spleen wasn’t recovered enough for him to go, meaning third-string quarterback Luke Falk would have to stand in behind a terrible offensive line.
The Eagles recorded 10 sacks, terrorizing Falk and putting up two defensive touchdowns, one on an interception return and one on a fumble return.
The Jets dysfunction was on full display. Remember Howie Roseman’s former right-hand man Joe Douglas? He left to take over the Jets’ front office, and that decision is looking more and more bleak as the season wears on.
The interesting thing about Sunday’s game was the Eagles offense actually struggled to get going. The Jets run defense has been respectable this season, and they continued to keep the Carson Wentz and Co. from getting into a rhythm.
Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who was the Sains’ DC during the bountygate mess, may have some words for his boss.