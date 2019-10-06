The grades are in for the Eagles following Sunday’s 31-6 win over the Jets.
Read Paul Domowitch’s grades, and then give the Eagles’ grades of your own:
The Eagles used a heavy does of "12′' personnel against the Jets’ big front. They had some nice runs, most of them between the tackles, including three double-digit-yard gains by Jordan Howard. Howard had 62 yards on 13 carries and his fourth rushing TD of the season. But rookie Miles Sanders finished with just 15 yards on nine carries. The Eagles averaged only 1.8 yards per carry on 15 first-down rushing attempts.
Grade: C
Carson Wentz had his third straight interception-less game, but his second straight game with fewer than 190 passing yards (189). The absence of DeSean Jackson clearly is having an impact on the passing game. Wentz averaged just 6.5 yards per attempt and threw one touchdown pass. And just three of his nine third-down pass attempts produced first downs. Alshon Jeffery had six catches, but none longer than 13 yards.
Grade: C-plus
The Jets’ Le’Veon Bell was the best running back the Eagles have faced this season, and Jim Schwartz’s unit kept him in check. Bell finished with just 43 yards on 15 carries. When it still was a game in the first half, the Eagles held him to 21 yards on 10 carries. In the first three quarters, the Eagles held Bell and the Jets to 2.9 yards per carry on first down.
Grade: A
The Eagles were facing an immobile quarterback making only his second career start and an offensive line that might be the worst they’ve faced this season. That said, they still racked up 10 sacks, held the Jets to zero touchdown passes, had two interceptions and scored two defensive touchdowns off pass plays. And, oh yeah, they held Luke Falk to 4.6 yards per attempt.
Grade: A-plus
Jake Elliott stayed perfect with a 28-yard field goal and had touchbacks on four of his six kickoffs. P Cam Johnston had a 44.4-yard net average and put three of his five attempts inside the 20, including a 60-yard beauty in the second quarter that kicked out of bounds at the Jets’ 4. Dave Fipp’s coverage teams did a good job. Subbing for injured PR Darren Sproles, Corey Clement had a near-costly muff.
Grade: A-minus
Jim Schwartz’s defense needed a confidence-boosting game and it got one Sunday against a really, really bad Jets offense. Whether it will have any carryover effect, well, that’s hard to say. But it can’t hurt, right? Carson Wentz and the offense didn’t play all that well Sunday. They ran the ball well at times. But the passing game continues to miss DeSean Jackson’s field-stretching ability, and he isn’t expected back any time soon.
Grade: B