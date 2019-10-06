It was a touchdown that was made on the practice field and in the film room, two places where Nate Gerry has logged hundreds of hours over the past three years attempting to establish himself as a player the Eagles can count on in situations like the one they faced with about five minutes remaining in the first quarter Sunday afternoon. All week, the third-year linebacker had visualized a moment such as this: fourth-and-1, the Jets driving across midfield, the Eagles needing a stop to preserve the 7-0 lead they’d taken just minutes before. Time after time, he saw it on tape: the wide receiver motioning across the formation, the quarterback reversing his drop step as if to hand the ball off, the running back sprinting out toward the flat.