Just because somebody does one thing in football really great, that doesn’t mean they can just automatically flip over and do something else in football that’s really, really great. I don’t think Tom has made a lot of good decisions there. I mean, just start with picking [running back Leonard] Fournette with the fourth pick in the 2017 draft when you have [Patrick] Mahomes and [Deshaun] Watson on the board and you haven’t had a good quarterback in a while down there.