The Eagles placed linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill on injured reserve Wednesday because of a back injury.
It’s the second time this month that the 25-year-old reported an injury within days of finishing a game. Grugier-Hill lied about a concussion during the team’s Week 13 loss to the Miami Dolphins, missed the following week, and then saw his role reduced against Washington last Sunday.
He played just five defensive snaps against Washington, the first time he played fewer than 20 since Week 1, when he was coming off a knee injury.
The Eagles released a statement, saying, “Following Sunday’s game at Washington, Kamu Grugier-Hill reported back discomfort to team physicians. On Monday afternoon, an MRI confirmed a lower lumbar disc herniation. After consulting with the team’s spine surgeon, the decision was made to proceed with surgery.”
Beyond Grugier-Hill’s absence, the Eagles head into a pivotal game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys with a handful of starters in flux.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said wide receiver Nelson Agholor and running back Jordan Howard were still “status quo” after both players missed Sunday’s game against Washington. Pederson said defensive end Derek Barnett and offensive tackle Lane Johnson were showing improvement with their respective ankle injuries.
“I’d say Derek is getting close. We’re going to progress him a little bit further this week and see where he’s at,” Pederson said. “Lane is getting better; again, we’ll see, it’s kind of a day-to-day. Nelly and Jordan are really status quo right now.”
Johnson is trying to make a speedy recovery from a high ankle sprain suffered against the New York Giants less than two weeks ago. Johnson missed the Washington game with the injury, which usually takes a handful of weeks from which to recover.
Agholor is dealing with a knee injury he said he suffered against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. He aggravated the hurt knee against the Patriots last month and has missed three of the last four games. Barnett left during the Dolphins matchup and hasn’t played in the last two games.
Howard has been sidelined with a shoulder stinger since Nov. 3, when he got hurt against the Chicago Bears late in the fourth quarter. The running back, who led the team in rushing at the time he went down, has been limited in practice since the team returned from its bye week last month, but hasn’t progressed enough to be cleared for contact.