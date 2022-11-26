Throughout the season, The Inquirer’s Eagles reporters will compile a weekly report on what they’re hearing and seeing from inside the locker room at the NovaCare Complex.

To the surprise of no one in the Eagles’ locker room, right tackle Lane Johnson was named the team’s nominee for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award this week.

The award recognizes a player who exemplifies outstanding sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. All 32 teams have nominated one player for the award. The list will be trimmed to eight finalists, selected by a panel of former players Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Curtis Martin, and Leonard Wheeler.

The eight finalists will then be on the Pro Bowl ballots that NFL players receive and vote on throughout December.

“Lane has been such an important part of the team for a long time,” center Jason Kelce said Friday afternoon. “To see him go through everything he’s been through, be open enough to talk about it to help people who might be going through similar situations, it’s just a testament to who he is, how strong of an individual he is.”

Last season, Johnson revealed his personal battles with mental health when he took a leave of absence from the team while he treated his depression. Over the past year, Johnson has shed light on his struggles, while speaking publicly about the importance of mental health.

“As a competitor, he’s top-notch,” coach Nick Sirianni said. “One of my favorite things is when Lane comes off after a big drive and he’s got this big smile on his face. ... You can just feel Lane’s presence right there, and I look forward to that. Not only the best tackle in this game, but also just a phenomenal leader, a phenomenal teammate, a phenomenal person. ...

“Not only did he take his time to get himself where he needed to be, but also uses his platform to help other people. That speaks to who Lane is. He wants to use what he went through to help other people. When you have someone do that, that’s just really special.”

On the field, Johnson has been one of the best performing tackles in the league.

Johnson, who was the No. 4 pick in the 2013 draft, has not allowed a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season, according to Pro Football Focus. He hasn’t allowed a quarterback hit since Week 7 of the 2021 season. Since the start of last season, Johnson boasts a 0.1% knockdown rate (zero sacks and one quarterback hit over 773 pass-blocking snaps), which ranks first among all NFL tackles.

“Anything you need from Lane, he’s got you,” running back Boston Scott said. “He’s always around. He’s a leader. He’s been leading not just on the field, but off the field, in a lot of areas where I think a lot of players need to be speaking up more about their mental health. I’ve got a lot of respect for that dude.”

“Lane Johnson exemplifies true leadership,” left tackle Jordan Mailata said. “He picks up guys who are down. He looks around the locker room and makes sure people are comfortable in their skin, being open and honest. He is someone you can go to, whatever time or day it is. He’s such a great avenue for stress relief. There’s such a great character with him, he has an incredible personality that shines through across the room.”

Mailata concluded: “Lane actually breaks the O-line down when we’re in the huddle inside the tunnel. Almost every game, when Lane talks, he just talks about being together as a family. It starts up front, and he shows it. I mean the dude hasn’t given up a ... sack in how many snaps? It’s insane. If things aren’t going how we want it to go, he’ll make sure to know when to kick our teeth in, but also remind us to take a breather. Lane is the one that lets us know everything is going to be all right.”

