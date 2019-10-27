Miles Sanders put together the best game of his young NFL career against the Buffalo Bills, including his first rushing touchdown.
It’s safe to say it’s one to remember. Sanders broke loose for a 65-yard score at the start of the third quarter at New Era field, reaching 20.9 miles per hour as he raced to the end zone.
The obvious joke was made:
Sanders has made his impact in the passing game, making several chunk plays as a receiver, but this was the biggest run of his career, and fans rejoiced.
The rookie out of Penn State didn’t get much time of the field prior to his touchdown run, and some fans were clamoring to see more of him.
Perhaps his pre-game attire had something to do with his newfound mojo.
Sanders left Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury, but that didn’t stop the Eagles rushing attack from continuing to dominate.
Recent practice-squad promotion Boston Scott scored a touchdown midway through the third quarter, and Jordan Howard ground down both the Bills defense and the game clock in the fourth quarter.
There was a moment where both Howard and Sanders were injured, but Howard returned. Still scary, though.
The Eagles running backs combined for more than 200 rushing yards with Howard leading with 77 yards. The Eagles traded for Howard in the offseason, sending the Bears a late-round draft pick.