Eagles coach Doug Pederson didn’t shy away from taking the blame after Sunday’s 38-20 loss to Minnesota that dropped their record to 3-3.
Pederson said this will be a week of reflection, starting with himself.
“We all have to take accountability, myself included,” he said during his post-game press conference. “We all in this together, it is an ownership.”
Then he pointed the finger directly in his direction.
“It starts with me,” he continued. “I have to look at myself in the mirror, am I doing everything I can to help this football team win, whether it is decisions during the game, or during the week or how we practice or whatever it may be. We have to do that, hold each other accountable and move on.”
Pederson also addressed the obvious - the Eagles continued slow starts. They fell into a 24-3 second quarter deficit and while the lead was cut to 24-20, Minnesota closed things out by scoring the game’s final two touchdowns.
Pederson lauded his team for coming back from that early deficit, but...
“Credit to the guys in the locker room (for coming back) but on the flip side we can’t be down 24-3, we have to start the game faster, be better,” Pederson said. “We had sloppy mistakes that hurt our drives offensively As a staff we have to evaluate and correct it.”
Quarterback Carson Wentz, who completed 26 of 40 for 306 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, also talked about the difficulty of getting down early.
“We just try to stay the course early in the ball game, a lot of time left, you try to avoid putting pressure on yourself, stay the course and keep playing offense, coach keep calling the same way,” Wentz said in his post game press conference. “I thought we did a decent job of that but it wasn’t good enough.”