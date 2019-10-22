“I’m a professional. I know I work hard. At the end of the day, no one feels sorry for me, and they don’t need to,” Agholor said. “I’m in this position because I’m a tough player, and a tough person. I’m just going to keep on fighting. ... I do not feel like I was in position, with the way my stride was, to leave my feet. For those that think that they would have done that, I think that’s respect to them."