The Eagles’ wide receiver group thinned even more on Wednesday as Nelson Agholor missed practice with a knee injury.
Agholor grabbed his knee after failing to reel in a potential touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but finished the game. In the locker room afterward, Agholor had tape around his knee and went to get medical attention.
The 26-year-old out of Southern Cal joins Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson on the shelf for the Eagles. Jeffery was limited in practice Wednesday with an ankle injury. Jackson is on injured reserve recovering from core muscle surgery.
Jeffery missed the better part of two games earlier this season with a calf injury, and missed the team’s 17-10 loss to New England on Sunday after hurting his ankle on Nov. 3 against the Chicago Bears.
Eagles running back Jordan Howard was also limited in practice with a shoulder stinger suffered against the Bears.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Howard and Jeffery would be able to do position drills but wouldn’t participate in the team part of practice.
“Jordan still hasn’t been cleared for contact,” Pederson said. “But individually he can still work. Alshon, the same way. We’ll get him out there moving around again today.”
Middle linebacker Nigel Bradham made his return to practice and was a full participant.
Bradham missed the last four games with an ankle injury. Nathan Gerry replaced Bradham as the defensive play caller and saw a significant jump in playing time. Gerry had ups and downs in that time, recording a sack against the Patriots but also missing a tackle that led to a 30-yard gain.
Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was noncommittal when asked if Bradham would get his play-calling duties back once he returned.
“Let’s get him back on the practice field first, and then see where it takes us,” Schwartz said. “Nigel has been valuable and has been a key part of our defenses over the years, and if he is able to get back on the field for us, it’ll be a good boost for us.”