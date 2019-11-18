During the Eagles offense’s inept second half, they ran the ball just nine times for a grand total of 26 yards. The team reeled off a 16-play, 95-yard drive at the end of the first quarter that featured eight running plays for 37 yards, good for 4.6 yards per carry. The offense stayed on the field for more than nine minutes and gave the Eagles a 10-0 lead, keeping Tom Brady on the Patriots’ sideline.