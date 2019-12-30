Yet for all of the reasons why one might consider the Eagles to be the least dangerous team in the playoff field, there is one big reason why they aren’t. The version of Carson Wentz that we saw on the field on Sunday, and the one we’ve seen throughout the majority of the Eagles’ current four-game winning streak, is a guy who looks closer to the 2017 version of himself than he has at any point since a shredded knee derailed him that season. Over the last four games, he has completed 67.1% of his passes with seven touchdowns and no interceptions while averaging 300 yards per game. On the season, he has thrown for 4,039 yards, with 27 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 63.9% completion rate, one of only five quarterbacks in NFL history to equal or better those numbers in each category. Tellingly, he is also the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 4,000 yards without a 500-yard receiver.