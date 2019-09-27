This wasn’t exactly a must-win game, but it was pretty damn important, and the Eagles rose to the occasion, beating an unbeaten team on the road in a short week. The offense had its best overall game of the season. The offensive line completely dominated the Packers’ defensive front seven. The defense, well, they lost another cornerback, gave up a lot of yards, couldn’t keep Aaron Rodgers in the pocket, but hung tough and made plays when they needed to The Packers had seven red zone opportunities, but converted just three of them into TDs.