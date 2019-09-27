GREEN BAY, Wis. -- In dramatic turn of events, Craig James, called on the field only after Avonte Maddox was wheeled off the field in a stretcher, broke up an Aaron Rodgers pass to receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling that deflected to linebacker Nigel Bradham for the game-ending interception in the Eagles’ 34-27 win over the Packers.
Rodgers had marched Green Bay up and down the field on the Eagles all night, but the Eagles delivered two goal-line stands in the fourth quarter that could be looked back upon as seasons-changers.
James was signed off the practice squad only this week after Ronald Darby suffered a hamstring strain. But Sidney Jones injured his hamstring in the first half Thursday night and then Maddox left after he ran into teammate Andrew Sendejo.
For the second time in the game, a player had to be placed on a stretcher and rolled off the field, a cruel reminder of the brutality of the sport and that serious injury is always only one hit away. Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett had ended Jamaal Williams’ night when he rammed into the Packers running back.
It was a cheap shot and drew a flag, but he wasn’t ejected and would rebound later with a strip sack of Rodgers. The Eagles allowed 422 yards of passing offense, but they were stout on the ground and made the Packers one-dimensional.
But the goal-line stands will be remembered most. Rodgers guided the Packers all the way down to the Eagles 1-yard line early in the fourth quarter. But four straight passes fell incomplete and the Eagles maintained a 34-27 lead with nine minutes left in the game.
Barnett and the rush didn’t get home, but Rodgers couldn’t find an open receiver. He torched the Eagles through the air, often by scraping the pocket and either finding receivers on the run or taking off and scrambling for yards on his own.
He would step up out of arm, or side-step rushers, or roll out to evade defenders. Rodgers was easily Green Bay’s top rusher, which spoke of the Eagles’ stout run defense, but also of the unit’s inability to contain the quarterback.
Like a sailboat into the wind, Rodgers tick-tacked his offense down the field on the Packers’ last drive. Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox limped off the field at one point but would return. And then Maddox went down.
The entire Eagles team came off the sideline and surrounded the second-year cornerback as he was placed in the stretcher. Two plays later, James stuck his hand in front of Valdes-Scantling and Bradham, who had dropped a sure pick-six earlier, picked the ball out of the air.
But it was otherwise a sloppy night for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s group.
Barnett wasn’t the only undisciplined defender. The Eagles committed four personal fouls. Linebacker Zach Brown and safety Rodney McLeod were called for face masks, and Brown was flagged in the fourth quarter for unnecessary roughness when he suplexed running back Aaron Jones to the ground.
It would be fair to complain about the abundance of penalties in the NFL this season, and to use the call on Jones as an example of the excessiveness. But to suggest that the game was officiated in favor of Green Bay would be wrong.
Barnett had a tough assignment in all-pro left tackle David Bakhtiari. But he had easier assignments in the first three weeks and couldn’t cash in. Barnett recorded a team-high six quarterback hits in the first two games. Almost does count when you can force errant throws and turnovers, but sacks are money plays and he couldn’t get home.
Barnett’s penalty came on the Packers’ first play from scrimmage. Rodgers dumped to Williams, who was met by Bradham. As the running back churned his legs and Bradham held him up, Barnett came flying in and unloaded a shot to his upper body.
Whistles blew to end the play just as Barnett delivered the blow, but it was an unnecessary act and he was promptly flagged. Williams collapsed to the grass and his teammates instantly began waving for medical assistance.
As he lay on the ground, Barnett stood nearby. Cox, Malcolm Jenkins and other Eagles appeared to be comforting their teammate. But it, at the very least, looked like a cheap shot and could have warranted an ejection. NFL football operations in New York, however, didn’t deem the hit dirty enough.
Williams was eventually placed on a stretcher and carted off the field. The Packers announced soon after that he had all feeling and movement in his extremities but wouldn’t return because of head and neck injuries.
If Barnett’s intention was to send an early message, it backfired. The Packers scored a touchdown on their first drive and dominated the first quarter. But the defense held Rodgers’ unit to field goals on its next two possessions as Carson Wentz and the offense heated up.
The Eagles took a 14-13 lead late in second quarter -- inexplicably, considering how poorly they started -- and Barnett finally ended the drought without a sack when he stripped Rodgers. The Packers had tight end Robert Tonyan came across the formation, but Barnett easily turned the corner and got to the quarterback, who had taken a deep drop.
He chopped the ball out and Brandon Graham pounced on the fumble. It was not only Barnett’s first sack of the season, but also the first for any Eagles defensive end. And it counted all the same even if he only had to beat a tight end.
The Eagles converted the turnover into a touchdown and a 21-13 margin, but Barnett was back in the doghouse on the Packers’ ensuing drive. With 49 seconds left before the half, Rodgers threw short to Aaron Jones on second down and 10.
The Packers were at their 41 and would have faced third-and-8 with the clock running, but Barnett was penalized for illegal use of the hands. Rodgers capitalized on the error and marched down for another touchdown just before the break.