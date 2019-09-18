The Eagles have turned their attention to the Detroit Lions, but our coverage team is taking one last look back at the loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the latest episode of the Birds’ Eye View podcast.
Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and Paul Domowitch discuss yet another slow start, the slew of injuries that came out of the game, who could step in at wide receiver if DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor have to miss some games, the underperforming defensive secondary, and Isaac Seumalo’s poor play, among other topics.
- Eagles cancel practice in favor of walk-through as Doug Pederson cites short week and injuries
- Jim Schwartz went all-out against the Falcons. With a banged-up front four, will that continue? | David Murphy
- At least this time, Mike Groh and the Eagles have a chance to game-plan around the remaining receivers
Our reporters will be back later this week with a preview of Sunday’s home game against the Lions.
