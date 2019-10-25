The Eagles are coming off two straight losses and are headed to Buffalo for a Sunday showdown with the Bills, and our coverage team of Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and Paul Domowitch preview the matchup in the latest episode of the Birds’ Eye View podcast.
Injuries are going to play a factor again, as six Eagles are expected to miss the game. One of those players is DeSean Jackson, who has been out more than a month since hurting his abdomen in Week 2. His absence has been a factor many have pointed at to explain the offense’s struggles, but our writers think the Birds have to stop waiting for Jackson and figure out a way to move the ball.
That may be easier said than done against a talent-laden defense directed by Bills coach Sean McDermott, a former Eagles defensive coordinator.
The guys also talk about what’s could be causing Zach Ertz’s struggles, the left tackle spot and whether Andre Dillard will replace Jason Peters, and the need for the Eagles’ edge rushers to stay disciplined against the Bills’ zone-read running game.
And they wrap things up with their split-decision predictions.
