Was it Carson Wentz’s fault? Was it Carson Walch’s fault?
Eagles beat writers Jeff McLane, Les Bowen and Paul Domowitch dissect the Eagles’ 17-10 loss Sunday to the New England Patriots in the latest Birds’ Eye View podcast and try to pinpoint the blame for the offensive struggles.
With the offense missing two injured starters (WR Alshon Jeffery and RB Jordan Howard), not to mention WR DeSean Jackson, and losing RT Lane Johnson in second quarter, the Eagles put up only 10 points in what seemed like a winnable game.
“He has to come to grips with what he has and make it work somehow,” Bowen said of Wentz, “and I think that’s a legitimate criticism.”
“If I’m Carson Walch,” Domo said of the Eagles’ first-year wide receivers coach, "I sure hope I rented and didn’t buy, because he’s one and done.”
The three writers also discuss the Eagles’ strong defensive performance against New England and the free-agent decisions they’ll face in the offseason. They conclude the podcast by looking ahead at the team’s final six games and its playoff chances.
