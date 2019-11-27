The Inquirer’s Eagles beat writers — Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch, and Jeff McLane — are back for another episode of the Birds’ Eye View podcast, and McLane may have summed up the situation best: “The world’s on fire right now in Eagles world.”
That will happen after a two-game losing streak with lackluster offensive showings in each.
The writers start by discussing the topic that set the fire in Eagles world: Carson Wentz. The quarterback had a poor game against the Seahawks on Sunday and didn’t get any help from his teammates on offense.
“There’s a giant mess around him, and … you can fault him for not somehow not cleaning it up,” Bowen says. “Before we really get too deep into ‘Oh my God, what’s happened to Carson Wentz?’ I think putting decent receivers around him and a stable offensive line would be a good start.”
The trio also review a couple of questionable coaching decisions, whether there’s a disconnect between Howie Roseman’s front office and Doug Pederson’s coaching staff, and Alshon’s Jeffery’s lack of production with Wentz as opposed to Nick Foles.
They finish by looking ahead to the rest of the season. Even a soft schedule (and a tougher one for the Dallas Cowboys) may not be enough to get the Birds to the playoffs.
Besides the schedule, Bowen thinks there is another advantage in the Eagles’ corner: “Jason Garrett’s a terrible coach.”
