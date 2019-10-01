Jeff McLane and Les Bowen are back, sans Paul Domowitch, to talk about the Eagles’ win last week in Green Bay and other things about the Birds, who are preparing to host the New York Jets on Sunday.
But before that, our writers look at the cornerback situation, which is littered with injuries and poor play. “It’s kind of a mess,” Bowen says. Even if the corners were healthy, they may not have enough talent to match up with the top passing teams in the NFL.
Of course, you can’t talk about the Eagles’ cornerbacks without bringing up Jalen Ramsey, the Jaguars star who is seeking a trade. The big questions are whether Jacksonville is willing to trade him and whether the Eagles can get a deal done without hurting themselves.
McLane and Bowen also talk about whether the Birds should adopt a run-first offense, if DeSean Jackson should try to return for the Jets game, and other topics.
