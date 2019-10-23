The Eagles are 3-4 and coming off a blowout loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys, and our coverage team of Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and Paul Domowitch talk about that and other issues facing the team in the latest episode of the Birds’ Eye View podcast.
With teams like the Rams and Patriots making moves to improve, the Eagles may want to do the same, just as they did in 2017 when they acquired Jay Ajayi and 2018 when they traded for Golden Tate. The problem is the cost appears to be going up. Will Howie Roseman want to pay the price it will take to get an impact player before the trade deadline?
Next, Jeff, Les, and Domo dissect what’s hampering the Eagles’ offense, including play-calling, finding themselves trailing early, and a lack of production from Alshon Jeffery and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.
Is there any hope for the Birds to turn things around and make the playoffs? The writers agree that Carson Wentz is still an asset they can hang their hat on, but that it might not be enough.
