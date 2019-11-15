Eagles beat writers Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and Paul Domowitch look back at the DeSean Jackson saga and preview Sunday afternoon’s game against the New England Patriots in the latest Birds’ Eye View podcast.
Jackson chose to rehab his way back from a core muscle injury suffered Sept. 15 against the Falcons before returning Nov. 3, aggravating the injury, and choosing, finally, to undergo surgery.
The three writers discuss whether the Eagles deserve any blame, whether they should have persuaded him to undergo the surgery right after the injury.
“I really wonder if we’ll ever see DeSean again in an Eagles uniform,” McLane says.
After Domo points out that the NFL salary cap is expected to rise significantly next season, the writers discuss what the Eagles could do with that extra money. They also chat about Brandon Brooks’ contract extension before turning their attention to the Patriots game.
Stay until the end to learn the three writers’ predictions for that showdown. And along the way, find out which Eagles player Bowen says “looks slower than me.”
Find Birds’ Eye View on these platforms:
iTunes | Spotify | Soundcloud | Stitcher | Google Play
Please help us out by rating and reviewing us on your preferred listening platform. Questions or ideas? You can reach us at birdseyeview@inquirer.com.