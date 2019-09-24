How scary are the Packers at Lambeau Field? Our Eagles coverage team of Jeff McLane, Les Bowen and Paul Domowitch isn’t quite ready to make the Eagles 1-3 as Thursday’s game approaches.
But first, the Eagles need to clean up the mess they left at the Linc in Sunday’s gut-punch loss to the Detroit Lions. Was it Carson Wentz’s fault? Did the defense disappoint? Our reporters have their eyes elsewhere — turnovers and sacks. The Eagles are giving them up more than they’re getting them. In fact, they didn’t get any of either.
Find Birds’ Eye View on these platforms:
iTunes | Spotify | Soundcloud | Stitcher | Google Play
Please help us out by rating and reviewing us on your preferred listening platform. Questions or ideas? You can reach us at birdseyeview@inquirer.com.