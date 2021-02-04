The main takeaway from last week’s introductory press conference with Nick Sirianni wasn’t about what the new Eagles coach said, as much as it was about what he didn’t say.

The Birds’ Eye View crew reads between the lines of Sirianni’s first meeting with the Philadelphia media, headlined by non-answers around the Eagles’ QB situation with Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts, and looks ahead to Super Bowl Sunday’s matchup between the Chiefs and Bucs.

The Birds’ Eye View podcast is available on iTunes and SoundCloud.