The Eagles will try to head into the bye week on a winning note against the Bears on Sunday, and three members of The Inquirer’s coverage team — Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and podcast newcomer EJ Smith — preview the game on the latest episode of Birds’ Eye View.
The writers begin by looking back at the Eagles’ win last week against the Buffalo Bills and debating whether the Birds turned a corner. Though they got the “W,” a lot of the problems from the first seven weeks of the season were still apparent.
They also dig into whether the offense should run more, considering the success Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders had at Buffalo. An added benefit: Running the ball more keeps the clock running and keeps the defense off the field.
And before making their picks, the guys talk about how well Eagles fans can expect DeSean Jackson to play (if he’s on the field) and how the Bears are desperate like the Cowboys were when they played the Birds two weeks ago.
