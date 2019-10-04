The Inquirer’s Eagles beat writers — Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch and Jeff McLane — discuss Sunday’s Week 5 against the Jets, cornerback Sidney Jones, the Birds’ pass rush issues and more in the latest Birds’ Eye View podcast.
The three get into an in-depth talk about Jones, the Eagles’ second-round draft pick in 2017, and his injury past, present and future. They discuss whether Jones will or should play Sunday, and what the defensive backfield would look like without him.
That segues into a chat about the Eagles’ recent history of soft tissue injuries, wide receiver DeSean Jackson’s injured abdomen, and other ailments affecting the team. When the subject turns to the defensive line and its lack of sacks, the writers wonder how much the Eagles could have used Michael Bennett and/or Chris Long this season.
The writers also get into a little X’s and O’s, wondering how often the Eagles will use “12 personnel” (one running back and two tight ends) against a Jets defense strong against the run, and wrap up the podcast by predicting whether the Eagles will cover the two-touchdown point spread against the Jets.
