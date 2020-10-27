Coming off a long week after a 22-21 win against the Giants last Thursday night, the first-place Eagles face the Cowboys in a divisional game with the hope of returning key players on Sunday.
Jeff McLane, Les Bowen and Paul Domowitch provide the latest injury updates and who’s expected to play with the upcoming bye week. Plus, the Birds’ Eye View crew breaks down Carson Wentz’s improved play in late-game situations and what’s changed for the fifth-year QB.
The Birds' Eye View podcast is available on iTunes and SoundCloud.