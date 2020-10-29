Doug Pederson boasts a 4-0 record in games before the bye week, and the Cowboys aren’t expected to put a blemish on that mark as 7 1/2-point underdogs Sunday night.
What can we expect in the primetime matchup of two teams struggling to stay afloat in the dismal NFC East?
Les Bown, Paul Domowitch and EJ Smith analyze the divisional rivalry game, one the Eagles can’t afford to lose with wins coming few and far between after the bye week, and make their final predictions.
The Birds' Eye View podcast is available on iTunes and SoundCloud.