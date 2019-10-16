With the Eagles at 3-3, our gang of three — beat writers Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch and Jeff McLane — looks at a trio of problem areas on the team in the latest Birds’ Eye View podcast.
The Eagles’ cornerbacks, linebackers and wide receivers have not played well, and the podcast begins with a look at the LBs and the surprising decision to release starter Zach Brown on Monday, six days before a Sunday night showdown against the Cowboys at Dallas.
“It’s weird how they’ve handled the linebacker position, to say the least,” McLane says.
After a lengthy discussion, our beat writers turn their attention to the secondary and the pass defense and raise some interesting questions: Who’s the bigger problem at corner, Sidney Jones or Rasul Douglas? Should the Eagles invest more in the cornerback position? And are the Eagles getting enough of a pass rush from the edge?
Not that the offense has been rolling along. As Bowen points out, the Eagles’ longest receptions in their last four games have been made by running backs.
“I’m down on [offensive coordinator] Mike Groh," Domo says. "I do not think he’s doing a real good job as far as helping [coach Doug] Pederson with the game plan, with the scheme, with the play-calling.”
The podcast ends with each writer saying what he thinks needs to happen for the Eagles to turn around their season and reach the playoffs.
