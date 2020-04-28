Carson Wentz and his wife, Madison Oberg, announced the arrival of their baby girl on social media Tuesday afternoon. Hadley Jayne Wentz was born late Monday night, weighing in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces.
“Late last night my beautiful wife and I were blessed to welcome our sweet little girl into the World!,” Wentz said on Twitter. “Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents ... I love these two with everything I have! God is soooo good!”
The couple revealed the baby’s gender in December. Maddie threw a football in the air while Carson shot the football, revealing pink smoke to indicate a girl was on the way.
“Gender Reveal: Wentz Family Style,” Carson said in the post. “Beyond blessed with this little one on the way! Can’t wait to meet you this spring!”
Wentz and Oberg got engaged two days after the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory over the Patriots, and married in July 2018.