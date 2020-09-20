DOWN — The Schwartz was thoroughly out-coached by Sean McVay. The Rams head coach and offensive play-caller did what he does -- lots of play-action, misdirection, disguise -- but the Eagles defense seemed totally unprepared.
DOWN — The Eagles coach just hasn’t had a feel for this season yet. He was too aggressive last week; too timid this week. Pederson missed an opportunity to make a statement when he declined a penalty that would have given the Eagles fourth and three at the 10-yard line. He kept the three points instead and the Rams offense continued its butt-whipping on the ensuing drive.
DOWN — His third-quarter interception was a momentum killer. It was also another head-scratching decision by Wentz. But that wasn’t the lone mistake by the Eagles quarterback. Wentz has missed far too many open receivers for the last two weeks. It’s worrisome.
DOWN — Whoa. This was the game for Gerry haters. The Rams must have circled the Eagles linebacker with a giant red marker last week. They went at him on the ground, through the air, and he was completely exposed.
UP — The unit rebounded from a rough first week. Wentz defenders can’t use that excuse this time around. The return of Lane Johnson helped. The Eagles potentially lost another starter, though, when left guard Isaac Seumalo left in the second quarter with a knee injury.
DOWN — There once was a time when the Eagles could hang their hats on their front four, but the last two games haven’t been great for the big boys -- especially Sunday. The Rams offset the rush by moving the pocket, but the line generated only two quarterback hits and there was no excuse for 191 rushing yards.
SIDEWAYS — The first drive fumble was brutal, but understandable considering the little Sanders had practiced over the last month. Still, ball security issues continue to trail the running back. He held it tight the rest of the way and finished with over 100 total yards.
DOWN — It was hard to find fault with the route he ran on Wentz’s first interception. But it would have been acceptable if the quarterback never looked Arcega-Whiteside’s way again after he dropped what would have been an early third-down conversion.
UP — One of the lone bright spots of the game came on Cameron Johnston’s 59-yard punt before the half. Rams receiver Cooper Kupp inexplicably fielded the kick, but Edwards made him pay with a forced fumble.
SIDEWAYS — The rookie supplanted Nate Sudfeld as the Eagles backup quarterback. But will it be for good? Hurts was up partly because he was involved in the game plan. He was on the field strictly as a diversion, and while all three plays netted positive yards, they were a bit underwhelming.
DOWN — The clock is still ticking on the Eagles' 2017 first-round pick to deliver. He did virtually nothing all game other than take an ill-timed offsides penalty.
UP — The defensive end got out of concussion protocol in time for the start. Graham had a third-down sack and diverted a Jared Goff pass that would have likely scored another touchdown. It’ll be up to Graham and other Eagles captains to keep the Eagles ship from sinking after an 0-2 start.