It often wasn’t pretty, but the Eagles once again found a way to win Sunday at FedEx Field. Now it’s time to hand out the grades:
Miles Sanders notched the first 100-yard rushing performance of his career (122 yards on 19 carries). His 56-yard run on a third-and-10 early in the fourth quarter shifted momentum back to the Eagles after they lost the lead. Boston Scott picked up a pair of key fourth-quarter first downs with 6-yard runs. All in all, a very good performance.
Grade: A
Carson Wentz recorded his second fourth-quarter comeback in as many weeks, completing 11-of-11 passes on the Eagles’ final three possessions. Greg Ward had four of his seven catches on the Eagles’ final TD drive, including a game-winner over Josh Norman.
Grade: B-plus
The Eagles had more trouble with 34-year-old Adrian Peterson than the league’s third-ranked run defense should have had. They gave up 13- and 14-yard runs to him on a second-quarter touchdown drive, and gave up a 10-yard touchdown to him early in the fourth quarter that gave Washington the lead. They also got burned by quarterback Dwayne Haskins on a 23-yard run on a zone read that set up Peterson’s TD.
Grade: C-minus
The numbers weren’t pretty. The Eagles failed to sack rookie Dwayne Haskins, who had been sacked 22 times in his first five starts. And he averaged 9.3 yards per pass attempt against them and had two TDs. But Avonte Maddox, whose first-quarter missed tackle turned a short pass to rookie Terry McLaurin into a 75-yard touchdown, made some huge plays at the end, breaking up a deep pass to Steven Sims, making a nice third-down tackle on Sims that forced the Redskins to settle for a field goal, and forcing a Haskins fumble on the last play of the game.
Grade: C-minus
The Eagles’ kickoff coverage unit, which has been generally reliable since giving up that 100-yard TD return to the Lions’ Jamal Agnew in Week 3, almost cost the Eagles this game. It gave up a 41-yard return to Sims early in the fourth quarter that gave the Redskins the ball near midfield, and gave up a 30-yard return to him after going ahead by four points with 26 seconds left.
Grade: C
The defense struggled for much of the game. Carson Wentz, whose three wide receivers included two guys who were practice-squad call-ups, had his problems in the first half and had his weekly lost fumble in the fourth quarter. But just like last week, he got his act together down the stretch and kids like Miles Sanders and Greg Ward came up big under pressure and, well, the Eagles head into Week 16 still playing meaningful football.
Grade: B