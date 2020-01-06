The loss of Carson Wentz put an even greater burden on the Eagles defense against Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
The Seahawks’ running backs were a third-string rookie (Travis Homer) and Marshawn Lynch, who three weeks ago was pouring tequila shots at a Raiders game. It was on Wilson to carry the Seahawks offense.
The score was the same as Week 12 (17-9), but the Eagles sacked Wilson only once in Sunday’s wild-card loss.
Stats unofficial. Wilson also gained 48 yards rushing on six scrambles before taking a couple of knees at the end.
Started: Seattle’s 28
Ended: Seattle’s 34
Plays: 3. Yards gained: 6. Time: 1:33.
Defending Russ: The Eagles allowed Wilson to complete a 9-yard pass on the game’s first play from scrimmage, but they got the three-and-out when Cre’Von LeBlanc broke up a third-down pass to Tyler Lockett. The Eagles blitzed Wilson and forced him to throw quickly.
Started: Seattle 46
Ended: Eagles 17 with blocked FG
Plays: 7. Yards gained: 37. Time: 9:41.
Defending Russ: Wilson got loose for a 22-yard run when Derek Barnett did not hold containment from his right defensive end position. The Eagles forced a field goal, which was blocked by Vinny Curry.
Started: Seattle 24
Ended: Eagles 30 with made FG.
Plays: 10. Yards gained: 51. Time: 46.
Defending Russ: Wilson dropped back seven times, completing five passes. He was 2-for-3 on third down, including a 24-yard pass to Metcalf when Wilson got outside the pocket.
Started: Seattle 15
Ended: Seattle 48
Plays: 7. Yards gained: 38. Time: 5:04.
Defending Russ: The biggest play of the drive was Wilson scrambling left and hitting Tyler Lockett for a terrific 29-yard reception that needed the replay officials to reverse what originally was ruled an incompletion. The Eagles defense tightened and forced a punt.
Started: Seattle 18
Ended: Touchdown
Plays: 9. Yards gained: 82. Time: 1:47.
Defending Russ: The Seahawks finally scored a touchdown as Wilson worked his magic to close out the half. The Eagles blitzed on a third-and-10, but David Moore got beyond Avonte Maddox on a crossing route for 38 yards to set up a first-and-goal. Two plays later, Marshawn Lynch scored to give the Seahawks a 10-3 lead. With no Carson Wentz, the seven-point Seahawks advantage felt like 17.
Started: Seattle 19
Ended: Touchdown
Plays: 5. Yards gained: 81. Time: 1:50.
Defending Russ: Wilson answered an Eagles field goal by hitting DK Metcalf with a 53-yard bomb for his only touchdown pass of the game. It was a play-action pass and Maddox again was the victim. Seahawks up, 17-6, against the Eagles no-name offense, led by Josh McCown.
Started: Seattle 25.
Ended: Eagles 48.
Plays: 9. Yards gained: 27. Time: 5:36.
Defending Russ: And on the 28th pass attempt, the Eagles finally got through and sacked Wilson. Malcolm Jenkins made the huge play on what — by our count — was the defense’s fifth blitz of the game. Wilson had just converted a third-and-10 when he had way too much time to find Moore for a 19-yard gain.
Started: Seattle 24.
Ended: Seattle 29
Plays: 3. Yards gained: 5. Time: 1:25.
Defending Russ: Clutch job by the Eagles defense to force a three-and-out to get the offense the ball back with less than five minutes left.
Started: Seattle 11
Ended: Seattle 45
Plays: 6. Yards gained: 33. Time: 1:56.
Defending Russ: When Wilson had to make one more play, he made it by finding Metcalf one last time for a 36-yard conversion on third-and-10. Wilson took three knees to end the game.