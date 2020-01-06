DOWN – There was little Wentz could have done to avoid the head injury that knocked him from the game. It’s a shame, because the Eagles appeared to be the better team on the field. Wentz proved a lot by playing all 16 games in the regular season, but the injury bug bit him again.
DOWN – Clowney likely knew exactly what he was doing when he drove his shoulder into the back of the falling Wentz. He saw a chance to knock the quarterback out of the game and he took it. It didn’t appear that he led with his helmet, although it ended up striking Wentz in the back of his head.
SIDEWAYS – The Eagles’ backup quarterback did fine work considering the circumstances and the stakes. McCown hit on a number of downfield throws, was strong in the pocket and even ran a few times. But he couldn’t deliver in the red zone and the Eagles’ failure to reach the end zone ultimately cost them.
DOWN – Barnett had managed to go three months without taking a personal foul after collecting three in the first five weeks. But the Eagles defensive end picked a bad time to pick up another when he hit Russell Wilson late after an incomplete second-down pass inside the red zone.
DOWN – Loyal followers of Up-down Drill know that there is little attempt to play to local tastes in this space. But if Barnett’s hit drew a flag, then there had to be at least two personal-foul penalties that weren’t called on the Seahawks: the Clowney spear and a late shot by Jarran Reed on McCown before the half.
DOWN – The cornerback got caught flat-footed when Seattle receiver DK Metcalf sped by him for a 53-yard touchdown grab. As well as the Eagles defense played, they were once again snake-bitten by the big play.
UP – Cox was a beast all game. It’s a shame his defensive line mates couldn’t come close to matching his production or at least take advantage of all the double teams the tackle saw.
DOWN – Russell Wilson went after LeBlanc incessantly, especially in the first half, and the Eagles’ slot cornerback relented. The most egregious mistake came on a late third-down pass when LeBlanc lunged to tackle receiver David Moore and missed. Seattle scored its first touchdown two plays later.
SIDEWAYS – It’s hard to blast Sanders. So we won’t. He played a solid game on a bum ankle. But he needed to pull in that fourth-down throw with six minutes left in the game. Overall, the running back had a great rookie season. His future is bright.
UP – The practice-squad patrol didn’t play major roles in the game, but few will forget the jobs they did in helping the Eagles come back to life late in the season. Scott and Ward deserve to be back next season.
SIDEWAYS – The Eagles seemingly had a roster built to contend for a Super Bowl, but that didn’t end up being the case. Howie Roseman should look at the group he has assembled with a close eye this offseason. Changes need to be made. But the late-season run was memorable for reasons unrelated to the relative strength of the team.
UP – The Eagles coach never lost the locker room and did his best work — again — late in the season. Pederson obviously will be back for season No. 5. But he may need to make some changes to his offensive coaching staff.